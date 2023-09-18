Notre Dame Sports Hall of Fame Inductees Class of 2023

UTICA, N.Y. -- The 2023 inductees into the Brother More CFX Notre Dame Sports Hall of Fame have been announced.
Leading the list are Emily Durr, Class of 2014, and Carmen Carcone, Class of 1991.
Also on the list are Tony Mauro, Ron Starsiak, Chris Ferguson, Nicole Macchione Early and Kevin Green.
The Hall of Fame/Marian Club Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro.
Dinner reservations are $40 per person.
"In 1998, Notre Dame established the Brother More C.F.X. Sports Hall of Fame to recognize alumni for their athleticism, leadership, and commitment to our core values," the Hall of Fame states on its website.
Click here to reserve a dinner spot. You can also call 315-724-5118 to make a reservation.
Below are the biographies of the players, provided by the Hall of Fame.
- "Durr was a standout basketball player, who led the Lady Jugglers to a NYSPHSAA Class B State and Federation Championship in 2014, when she was also selected as a 2014 McDonalds All-American and Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. Emily is also the all-time leading scorer in Section III history."
- "Carcone was slick fielding shortstop for the 1991 Class B Section III and the Central Region Championship Juggler Baseball Team, leading the team with 43 stolen bases. Carmen is the all-time ND baseball leader in stolen bases with 61. Today, Carmen is a Regional Supervisory Scout with the MLB Miami Marlins."
- "Mauro was a three-year varsity starter at quarterback for the Jugglers, helping them to a COL championship his senior season and was a COL All-Star. He played collegiately at the United States Naval Academy, leading the Midshipman to two bowl games and four Commander in Chief trophies. He served in the Persian Gulf and at the White House under President Regan."
- "Starsiak was a baseball standout for the 1985 and 1986, helping lead both teams to a Section III and central Region class B championship. He was a first team COL all-star in 1986 and holds numerous offensive all-time Juggler baseball records."
- "Ferguson was also a baseball standout at Notre Dame. A "lights out" pitcher, who knew how to pitch! He helped lead the Jugglers to a 19-3 record his senior season, when he was 6-0 with an ERA under one. He went on to be an All -American at MVCC and played for Division One Jacksonville University. He was also a pretty good bowler in his time as a Juggler."
- "Macchione-Early was a three-year varsity softball player; however, she excelled most as a Juggler Cheerleader. During her time at Notre Dame, Nicole played an integral role in establishing Notre Dame's first competitive all-girl Cheer Team, guiding and instructing her "teammates" along the way. The cheerleading "squad" became a vital supporter of the Notre Dame sports community. Nicole went on to become the head Cheerleading and Spirit coordinators at Cortland State, Syracuse University and George Washington University, respectively. She transitioned into Sports Administration and is currently the Senior Associate Commissioner of Marketing and External Affairs for the BIG EAST CONFERENCE."
- "Kevin Green rounds out the HOF Class of 2023. Green was a three sport all-star during his time at Notre Dame, winning Sectional Championships in basketball and baseball, and was part of the Section III Class B runner-up football team in 1993. He went on to become an All-American baseball selection at MVCC and an Honorable Mention All-American at Division II, Ohio Dominican. He signed a free agent contract with the Florida Marlins and is a member of the Utica Sports Hall of Fame."