Nurse needs Narcan after exposure to unknown drug at Marcy Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. – A nurse at Marcy Correctional Facility had to receive a dose of Narcan after being exposed to an unknown substance while helping multiple inmates in need of medical attention.
Officials at the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union say the nurse was rendering aid to six inmates who were under the influence of an unknown drug.
It is not clear if any of the seven people involved had to be hospitalized.
Earlier this week, a correctional officer and four inmates were sent to the hospital after another incident involving an unknown drug.
NYSCOPBA has been pushing for a secure vendor program to be implemented to prevent drugs and other contraband from getting inside state prisons.