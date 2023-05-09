There’s a Nursing shortage nationwide, but here in New York there’s an even bigger demand. New York has an older population and requires more employees to work in skilled nursing facilities. New York also has a problem with keeping licensed nurses from leaving the state. Jason Wasielewski is a Healthcare Recruiter.
"It’s a supply and demand type setting right. You have more open positons than you typically have going into those roles, and something like with nursing a lot of nurses can go to other places. They could go to other states. They could go on travel assignments."
Wasielewski says there’s a big population of nurses reaching retirement age, and new graduates are lacking the experience needed to fill those roles. Over the last 2 years newly licensed nurses have been used at COVID testing sites, and vaccination clinics. Many nurses who were working in the hospitals reached burnout during COVID, and new recruits aren’t looking to make the same mistake.
"Keeping them working the hours that they signed up for. If it’s a 36 hour work week, then unless they want to do more, or if it’s a real need, trying to keep it to that because you got to have that work/life balance. You know people will look past compensation a lot of times if it’s a good situation."
Employers have the perfect opportunity to help create a good working environment, since all week long is Nurses Week.
"Thank them obviously. Right we always thank people for things that they do, but it really is an underappreciated career field. You know you’re in a facility every day wherever it is, and you’re doing something to either save somebody or keep somebody healthy, or make sure that their situation doesn’t get worse and it gets better."