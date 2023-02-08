NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather

Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements.
There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley.
Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:
Herkimer County
$1.4 million to resurface Route 5S from Steele Creek to the Mohawk Station (East Main St) in the Town of German Flatts and the Villages of Ilion and Mohawk, Herkimer County.
$1.2 million to resurface Route 167 from 0.8 miles east of Route 46 to Route 168 in the Towns of German Flatts, Little Falls and Warren, Herkimer County.
Otsego County
$1.7 million to resurface Route 28 from Route 357 to Main Street in the Towns of Franklin and Oneonta, Delaware and Otsego counties.
$1.5 million to resurface Route 20 from the Otsego County Line to Chestnut Street in the Town of Sharon and the Village of Sharon Springs, Schoharie County.
There are also two other Mohawk Valley projects, which include work on Route 331 in Fulton County and Route 5S from the Montgomery-Otsego-Schoharie Solid Waste Authority Transfer Station to Fultonville in Montgomery County.
The funding for the road projects was allocated as part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s five-year capital plan, which includes historic funding for road and bridge repairs.