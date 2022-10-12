NY granted stay; strict gun laws remain in effect through appeal process

An appellate judge has granted NYS Attorney General, Letitia James, an interim administrative stay on a federal judge's decision in a case challenging New York's gun laws. Judge Glenn Suddaby last week halted parts of New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, loosening restrictions on where concealed carry permit holders could carry. He put a three-business-day hold on his own ruling to give New York time to respond. They did. The hold, which would have expired at the end of today, allowing permit holders more freedom on where to carry starting Thursday, is a non issue now, and the CCIA and all of its tighter restrictions remain in full effect until a three-judge panel on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals decides on the motion to stay. No timeframe was given for that.
