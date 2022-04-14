NY State Comptroller tours Utica’s Downtown Revitalization Projects

The former Northland Communications building is being considered for a Center of Excellence that would house 200 high paying jobs. The Center would be filled with Job.com employment recruiters to help facilitate companies like Wolfspeed, but the Fortus Group, who’s funding the Center of Excellence, is looking for DRI funding to help with renovation and start-up costs. Michael Maurizio is the CEO for the Fortus Group.
"We’re looking to move fairly quickly. As soon as we have the funding we’re ready to renovate this, and to start moving people in. We’ll most likely move people in from 2717 Genesee Street first, and start hiring immediately."
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli feels the City of Utica is making sound investments, and that should bode well for future State spending.
"In the case of Utica, so much local effort has already gone into turning things around. It would be a good investment on the part of the State to encourage that by doing even more here."
DiNapoli continued his tour to the Century Club Building located on Genesee Street. The historical building is currently being renovated, and will become offices by the fall, but Vice President Bowers Development Michael Licata says it wouldn’t be possible without money designated from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
"It’s exactly the kind of project that the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Imitative) is designed for. Older buildings that otherwise you could not restore them and have a competitive market rent rate at the end of the project. So people wouldn’t do it. It’s critical for these types of programs to exist in order to revive downtown properties throughout the State."
The tour continued downtown to the State’s $300 million investment, the Wynn Hospital. The Comptrollers visit wrapped up with a tour of the former Children’s Museum, and finished at the Utica Harbor. All these locations are giving the Comptroller a good idea of how the Downtown Revitalization money is being spent.