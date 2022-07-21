NY State Sporting Clay Championship

Vernon National Shooting Preserve President Marone Acee says Sporting Clays is the fastest growing shooting sport, and there’s a good reason why. It’s incredibly challenging.
"The targets are not sitting in one spot. You know they’re always on the move, so it’s always a challenge with the wind and the speed differences."
This competition has five different shooting events, and each one comes with difficulties. Shooting Instructor Gregory Johnson explains how one event simulates hunting.
"Other games you start with a mounted gun, this one you start with a low gun, and the idea is you see the target, you move, you mount, and you shoot in one fluid motion."
Marone Acee says one of the things that makes this sport so inviting is just about anyone can participate.
"There’s no physical strength involved in this. It’s a lot got to do with your timing."
There are 4 types of ammunition used in this competition. Each shotgun shell has a different degree of power. They all fire little metal pellets that spread out after being discharged. The projectiles only travel a maximum distance of 235 yards. Shooters have to hit a moving clay target that’s launched from a machine called a trap. It might not look that hard, but George Calcagnini, the President of the Sporting Clays Association explains what goes into a good shot.
"There’s a lot of mental thought process to the sport because you have to think of where you’re going to start the gun, where you’re going to break the target, where you’re going to start your eyes, the technique you’re going to use, and in this sport there’s a lot of different techniques."
Getting those techniques down takes a lot of practice, so it’s best to start while you’re young. Gavin Gllssner is a young Competitor from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania.
"Well I do practice a lot, but the main thing I struggle with is keeping my head on the gun. So like lifting my head, and I don’t usually hit it when I lift my head."
Gavin says it hasn’t been his best day ever, but Marone Acee says he has plenty of time to perfect his technique.
"So it’s a sport that you can do from 12 years on up to 100 I guess."
The number one concern in this sport is safety, but Top Gun Shooting Sports President Edward Prechel explained how this is a highly organized event with trained shooters watching every move.
"It’s just something that’s a fun thing to do, and again if you understand the guns themselves they’re not going to hurt anybody generally unless the person behind them intends to."
Spectators are encouraged to come and watch the competition between the hours of 9AM and 5PM on Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the event go to: www.VernonNational.com