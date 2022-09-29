NYAG changes gun buyback rules after man claims he made $21K trading 3D-printed guns at Utica event

The New York Attorney General’s Office has changed the guidelines for its gun buyback program after a man allegedly made $21,000 bringing 3D-printed guns to the Utica event in August.
At the time of the Utica buyback, the OAG offered $25 for non-working or antique guns, and an extra $100 for ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers and can’t be traced. There were no specifications for 3D-printed or homemade firearms.
According to a press release from the AG’s office, the rules changed for the next event in Camillus on Sept. 17. At that buyback, homemade guns were worth $25 and 3D-printed guns that appeared to be “capable of safely firing multiple rounds without reloading” were worth up to $150. The $250 - $350 offered for ghost guns explicitly excluded homemade and 3D-printed ones.
A few days before the Camillus buyback, a man tweeted “I was the main reason for the rule change, showed up with 60 autosears and made out with $21K in gift cards.”
NEWSChannel 2 spoke to the Twitter user, identified only as “Kem,” who said he drove six hours to Utica to exchange more than 100 3D-printed guns and parts for the gift cards.
While guidelines have been added to address the 3D-printed guns, the OAG still says there is no limit on the number of firearms someone can turn in.