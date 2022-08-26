 Skip to main content
NYAG holding gun buyback event at Utica Recreation Center

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Attorney General’s Office will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday at the Utica Recreation Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway.

Both working and non-working guns will be accepted with no questions asked.

The office will pay the following for each firearm:

  • $250 per assault rifle
  • $150 per handgun
  • $75 per rifle or shotgun
  • $25 per non-working or antique firearm

Anyone who turns in a ghost gun or one without a serial number will get an additional $100 gift card.

The guns must be unloaded and located in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

