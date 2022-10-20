NYAG holding gun buyback event in Rome with new rules for 3D-printed guns

ROME, N.Y. – The New York State Attorney General’s Office (OAG) is holding a gun buyback event in Rome this weekend offering gift cards in exchange for unused firearms.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1807 Bedford St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The OAG will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in during the buyback event:
- $250 per assault rifle
- $150 per handgun
- $75 per rifle or shotgun
- $25 per non-working or antique gun
- Up to $100 additional payment per ghost gun
- Up to $25 per homemade gun, 3D-printed gun, or gun part
The OAG updated its rules on exchanging 3D-printed guns after a man claimed to have received $21,000 at Utica’s buyback event in August.
There is no limit on how many firearms can be turned in, but they must all be unloaded and located in the trunk of the vehicle in a plastic bag, paper bag or box.