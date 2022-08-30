NYAG's Office collects nearly 300 guns at Utica buyback event

UTICA, N.Y. – The New York Attorney General’s Office collected nearly 300 guns during its buyback event in Utica on Saturday.
Out of the surrendered firearms, 177 were ghost guns, which are not able to be traced by law enforcement.
Some people have expressed concern on social media about people taking advantage of the “no questions asked” policy, speculating that some could be making or 3-D printing ghost guns just to get the cash.
"The attorney general specifically made this an amnesty program, there were no questions asked, no IDs asked, no asking of how those materials were obtained so I don't know that we will know the full capacity of how people obtained the particular materials that were brought in because of the amnesty nature of what was going on, but I think in the future again we have to figure out how we're going to go forward in proceeding with these gun buyback programs,” said Sgt. Mike Curley.
People are offered $25 - $250 for each gun and an extra $100 for ghost guns.
More than 40 long guns, 41 handguns, 33 non-working guns and three assault rifles were also collected at the event.
Curley says they took in more ghost guns than in any other buyback event.