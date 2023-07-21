NYS Attorney General's Office Finds Utica Police Cannot be Charged in Fatal, Officer-involved Shooting

UTICA, N.Y. On the night of September 12, 2022, Utica Police responded to a house on Neilson Street, after David Litts called 911, reporting he was armed, suicidal and had been harming his wife.
When the officers arrived, they told Litts, who was upset and yelling that he had multiple firearms and a grenade, to come outside with his hands up.
Litts came out with a knife in his hand, and ultimately raised it, advancing toward two officers.
They retreated, repeating their commands to drop the knife. Litts ignored them and continued to advance until he was just a few feet from the officers. They shot and killed him.
Under New York State's justification law, one may use deadly physical force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force.
Police will not be charged. But that doesn't mean there were no consequences to what they were forced to do that day.
Utica Police released body-worn camera video of the incident, and in it, one of the officers, clearly shaken, could be heard moaning, 'Oh my God' and apparently crying in a police cruiser immediately after the incident.
The AG's report also recommended that Utica Police officers receive annual training on the proper protocol and use cases of 'less than lethal' measures, including shotguns and rubber bullets.
"We do it recurring and actually, it's already been scheduled for this fall's firearms training," says Police Chief Mark Williams.
Asked if he felt in that moment and in that situation, his officers did what they had to do and did the right thing, Chief Williams replied, "Absolutely. When you've got somebody using deadly physical force against you, you don't use less than lethal. Unfortunately, deadly physical force has to be matched with deadly physical force to potentially preserve your life or someone else's."
The two officers involved in the shooting still work at the Utica Police Department.