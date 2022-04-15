NYS Canal Corporation to begin Erie Canal stabilization project in Little Falls next week

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Construction work on the Erie Canal will begin next week in Little Falls so crews can fill a sinkhole and stabilize the structural integrity of that part of the waterway.
The New York State Canal Corporation is working with a contractor to pump concrete into the floor of the canal between Lock E-17 and the guard gate to fill the sinkhole and prevent water from seeping into the Mohawk River.
About a mile and a half of the Erie Canalway Trail in that area is detoured for maintenance and will remain closed through June.
The grouting project is expected to be completed by May 20.