NYS Conservative Party chair sets record straight on Oneida County Conservative Party Committee

Republican Assembly Candidate, John Zielinski, says the Oneida County Conservative Party dissolved, following a criminal investigation.
State Conservative Party head, Jerry Kassar, says the party didn't dissolve; it chose not to reorganize, and that while there is great interest locally in the Conservative Party, there was no one able to take on the rigors of leading it.
So what's next? Chairman Kassar plans to be in Oneida County late November or early December to appoint an interim chair to create a committee, saying that people recently have expressed interest.
As for the criminal complaint, Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer appointed a special district attorney to investigate a complaint regarding the party hierarchy. No criminal charge were filed, as required by state law, the special D.A.'s report was sealed.
Former State Supreme Court Judge, Michael Daley, was the special district attorney. Daley had also served as Herkimer County District Attorney. Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara, recused himself. None of this will affect current or future Conservative Party endorsements in the county.