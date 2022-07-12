NYS director of Division of Cemeteries tours New Forest Cemetery in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The latest participant in the New Forest Cemetery saga was Lewis Polishook, the director of the State Division of Cemeteries. He accompanied Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon on a tour of the cemetery Tuesday afternoon.
"He needed to see firsthand what we're faced with," said Buttenschon.
Headstones, overrun by overgrown grass and weeds. Family members, concerned their plots have been double sold, or, that if a loved one dies, they won't be able to bury them in the plot here, which they already own.
"My understanding is that there was, at one point in time, not so great record keeping, the result of which means at least that some plots are off. That it's not exactly where it's supposed to be. Whether the were actually double sold or not, I'm honestly not sure," said Polishook.
Loved ones were at the cemetery during the tour asking questions. Notably absent were members of the old board, who walked away from the cemetery board last month. Or did they?
"I don't know. According to the Secretary of State's Office, they do not have formal resignations, so that's where kind of the confusion lies," said the Assemblywoman. "There's a process for individuals to step down."
In a few weeks on Aug. 5, there will be a meeting at the cemetery at 5:30 p.m., out of which will hopefully come more answers than questions. Buttenschon says the board called the meeting.