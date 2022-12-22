NYS lawmakers vote themselves $32,000 pay raise

After hours of debate, the Senate and Assembly this afternoon approved a $32,000 pay raise for themselves, effective the first of the year. In the Senate, the vote was 33 yes, 23 no. In the Assembly, 81 members went for it; 52, against. Senator Joe Griffo voted against it, saying the timing was very bad, and there were much more important things for which they could have returned to Albany, during the holidays.
"With people struggling to put food on the table, pay their bills, record inflation and high prices right now, all the way around, with the concerns we all have as a society and seeing more and more crime, we need to deal with those issues," said Senator Griffo.
We asked the Senator if lawmakers can somehow legally decline the raise. He says it's more complicated than it might seem.
"You still have to be taxed on things," said the Senator. Iit's the law, right? Like, I vote against raising taxes on us, but I still have to pay the taxes. So in this particular instance, salary is established, that's what it will be..a group of people not receiving it doesn't do anything to change the policy. If we were in the majority, you would not be having this vote today."
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon also voted no.
"I hear from too many constituents, the struggles that they have at this point, so to look at a raise in any aspect, there has to be full-fledged discussion, and we did not have that," says the Assemblywoman.
The raise, which takes effect the first of the year, brings the lawmakers' salaries from $110,000 a year, to $142,000; the highest in the nation. Next, it's off to the Governor, for her signature. She's already voiced support for it.