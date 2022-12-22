NYS lawmakers vote themselves $32,000 pay raise

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds turning southwest Friday afternoon, 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong west-southwest winds continue Friday night and
Saturday morning as well, with gusts up to 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 24
below zero. Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be
blown down and scattered power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to
the southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

NYS lawmakers vote themselves $32,000 pay raise

  • Updated
  • 0

NYS lawmakers vote themselves $32,000 pay raise

After hours of debate, the Senate and Assembly this afternoon approved a $32,000 pay raise for themselves, effective the first of the year. In the Senate, the vote was 33 yes, 23 no. In the Assembly, 81 members went for it; 52, against. Senator Joe Griffo voted against it, saying the timing was very bad, and there were much more important things for which they could have returned to Albany, during the holidays.

"With people struggling to put food on the table, pay their bills, record inflation and high prices right now, all the way around, with the concerns we all have as a society and seeing more and more crime, we need to deal with those issues," said Senator Griffo.

We asked the Senator if lawmakers can somehow legally decline the raise. He says it's more complicated than it might seem.

"You still have to be taxed on things," said the Senator. Iit's the law, right? Like, I vote against raising taxes on us, but I still have to pay the taxes. So in this particular instance, salary is established, that's what it will be..a group of people not receiving it doesn't do anything to change the policy. If we were in the majority, you would not be having this vote today."

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon also voted no.

"I hear from too many constituents, the struggles that they have at this point, so to look at a raise in any aspect, there has to be full-fledged discussion, and we did not have that," says the Assemblywoman.

The raise, which takes effect the first of the year, brings the lawmakers' salaries from $110,000 a year, to $142,000; the highest in the nation. Next, it's off to the Governor, for her signature. She's already voiced support for it.

Recommended for you