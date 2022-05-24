NYS Senate race: Who's running where?

The “special master” has spoken, and New York State Senate candidates are now planning their campaigns, based on the senate district lines he’s drawn. For most, this means losing some constituents, and taking on some new ones.
Out of four candidates who've represented part of the new 53rd Senate District and could have been considered an incumbent, one -- Sen. Joe Griffo -- is running in the district, which includes all of Oneida and Madison counties and part of Herkimer and Chenango counties. Of the others, Senator Fred Akshar is running for Broome County Sheriff, Sen. Rachel May is running in the 48th, and Sen. Peter Oberacker will run in the 51st Senate District.
Out of four potential incumbents in the 51st district, which is Otsego county, plus, parts of Delaware, Broome, Sullivan, Ulster, Scoharie and Chenango Counties, there are four who've represented people here and could, therefore, be considered incumbents. But only one -- Oberacker -- is running here.
The interesting race could be the 49th District, which includes all of Hamilton, Fulton and Jefferson and Lewis Counties, and part of St. Lawrence and Otsego Counties. There is no incumbent, who's represented people here before, running here now. No incumbent advantage, or, disadvantage, as the case may be.
Candidates started gathering signatures Saturday, May 21. Those petitions need to be turned into the board of elections between June 8 and 10. Independent nominating petitions have until June 27 through July 5.