 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures

  • Updated
  • 0

The New York State Department of Labor found unsafe working conditions at two local correctional facilities where staff members were recently exposed to fentanyl while searching mail.

Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year.

Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven.

The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public employee safety and health (PESH) complaint with the department after several instances of fentanyl exposure in the summer of 2021 that left some staff members hospitalized.

“The safety of everyone inside a correctional facility is our top priority and illicit drugs in prisons has long amplified the dangerous conditions,” said Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA president. “Our members have been frequently exposed to fentanyl, which is smuggled into the prisons when frisking mail, documents, packages, incarcerated individuals, and their living spaces. Staff who are exposed to these drugs while simply performing their jobs is unacceptable and this investigation shows the State needs additional tools to protect its employees.”

Union officials say the citations require the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to improve safety in mailrooms and provide enhanced personal protective equipment.

The DOL suggested implementing a secure vendor program and photocopying inmate mail as preventative measures. Since the time of the investigation, DOCCS has reinstated its secure vendor program and mail scanning initiatives to help curb contraband.

Powers says it appears the vendor program is working, saying “Despite what some may allege, this vendor program allows family and friends to send incarcerated individuals packages at fair market prices without the fear of price gouging like in previous iterations of the program and for those packages to come direct from the store warehouses without ever touching private hands. Through these efforts, along with mail photocopying pilot programs and the expansion of drug-sniffing K-9 units, we’re seeing less dangerous drugs enter our prisons and we hope to continue that trend in an effort to keep both our staff and the incarcerated population safe from fentanyl and other dangerous forms of contraband.”

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you