NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures

Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year.
Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven.
The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public employee safety and health (PESH) complaint with the department after several instances of fentanyl exposure in the summer of 2021 that left some staff members hospitalized.
“The safety of everyone inside a correctional facility is our top priority and illicit drugs in prisons has long amplified the dangerous conditions,” said Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA president. “Our members have been frequently exposed to fentanyl, which is smuggled into the prisons when frisking mail, documents, packages, incarcerated individuals, and their living spaces. Staff who are exposed to these drugs while simply performing their jobs is unacceptable and this investigation shows the State needs additional tools to protect its employees.”
Union officials say the citations require the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to improve safety in mailrooms and provide enhanced personal protective equipment.
The DOL suggested implementing a secure vendor program and photocopying inmate mail as preventative measures. Since the time of the investigation, DOCCS has reinstated its secure vendor program and mail scanning initiatives to help curb contraband.
Powers says it appears the vendor program is working, saying “Despite what some may allege, this vendor program allows family and friends to send incarcerated individuals packages at fair market prices without the fear of price gouging like in previous iterations of the program and for those packages to come direct from the store warehouses without ever touching private hands. Through these efforts, along with mail photocopying pilot programs and the expansion of drug-sniffing K-9 units, we’re seeing less dangerous drugs enter our prisons and we hope to continue that trend in an effort to keep both our staff and the incarcerated population safe from fentanyl and other dangerous forms of contraband.”