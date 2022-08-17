NYSDOT awarded for downtown Utica enhancement project

The New York State Department of Transportation’s Mohawk Valley division was named a winner of one of America’s Transportation Awards for its work on the $23 million project to enhance Route 5S and North Genesee Street in Utica.
The project was recognized in the operations excellence category for making improvements that increased safety and efficiency.
“As we were looking at solutions to address the safety issues, we also saw opportunities to make significant improvements in the corridors for other users, particularly bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Brian Hoffmann, the regional design engineer for NYSDOT. “In general, it was an overbuilt corridor with many lanes and very long crosswalks. It was very unfriendly to pedestrians and bicyclists. So, we took the opportunity to address those needs.”
The project improved safety in the downtown Utica area by resizing corridors, creating bicycle lanes, reducing median widths, establishing pedestrian crosswalks and adding a roundabout.