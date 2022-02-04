NYSDOT busy clearing roads following heavy snowfall

The New York State Department of Transportation was busy Friday cleaning up after the first significant winter storm of 2022 in the Mohawk Valley.
NYSDOT Spokesperson Jimmy Piccola says snow plow drivers made several rounds overnight into the morning to clear the roads.
"Our crews have been out since early yesterday, in the early morning we had some ice, in the higher elevations it was turning over to snow quicker and then working throughout the night plowing snow, keeping the roads safe,” said Piccola. “And right now as things start to taper off we're still continuing to plow but will be in cleanup mode through the weekend."
Drivers are reminded to drive slow near plows and give them room to clear the roads.
Our crews continue to clear roads and will keep going well beyond the storm. When you see a plow on the road remember the safest place to be is 🚗🚗🚗🚗 car lengths behind and NEVER attempt to pass. #DontCrowdThePlow pic.twitter.com/AERzZm3rct— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) February 4, 2022
Most areas saw several inches of snow from Thursday to Friday. The snow is expect to stop by Friday evening in all areas locally.