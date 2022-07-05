NYSDOT crews place temporary pedestrian bridge over Steele Creek in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Transportation has started installing a pedestrian bridge that will be in place for the next few months as crews replace the Otsego Street bridge over Steele Creek in Ilion.
Installation of a temporary pedestrian bridge to allow for the demolition of the existing structure took place at our Route 51 over Steele Creek Bridge replacement job in Ilion NY yesterday. Motorists are being detoured. Completion is set for late December 2022. pic.twitter.com/te8eQqNviK— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) July 1, 2022
Otsego Street between Fourth and West streets has been closed since mid-June. The pedestrian bridge and signed detours will be in place until mid-November.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.