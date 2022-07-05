 Skip to main content
NYSDOT crews place temporary pedestrian bridge over Steele Creek in Ilion

  • Updated
Pedestrian bridge over Steele Creek

ILION, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Transportation has started installing a pedestrian bridge that will be in place for the next few months as crews replace the Otsego Street bridge over Steele Creek in Ilion.

Otsego Street between Fourth and West streets has been closed since mid-June. The pedestrian bridge and signed detours will be in place until mid-November.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

