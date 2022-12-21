NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday

Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in temperature will cause tricky travel conditions across the Mohawk Valley.
With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast for Friday morning, a flash freeze around noon will cause the water on the roads to quickly become ice. And with the amount of snow already on the ground, there could be ponding or flooding before the temperature drops.
Flash freeze timing for Friday. You will want to avoid traveling during this time until the roads get treated. pic.twitter.com/yCDPch99ob— Bill Kardas (@BillKardas) December 21, 2022
Michael Pawloski, the operations director for the Mohawk Valley division of the New York State Department of Transportation, says timing is key in these situations.
“We are looking at pretty substantial rain that will definitely wash away any residual salt, residual brine off the roadways. Anything that does freeze after that will freeze at that 32-degree temperature change,” Pawloski said. “What we do with our crews, we try and predict - working with the weather service - when that will happen, and make sure we have all of our trucks out there ahead of that event so that we can put down some material on the road as it starts to freeze.”
Pawloski says there are some indicators to look for as the temperature goes down.
“Any time there's standing, what looks like standing water out on the highway and the temperatures are below freezing, or if you notice ice on your side view mirrors, that's a good indication the temperatures are at a point where you might get some black ice on some of that standing water on the roadways,” he said.
Drivers should take it slow if they have to travel around the time of the flash freeze or before trucks can get out and salt all of the roads.