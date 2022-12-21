 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 50 knots and waves 17 to 22 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest. Strong wind gusts will then continue Friday night
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

NYSDOT crews prepare for tricky travel conditions with flash freeze expected Friday

  • Updated
NYSDOT crews are getting ready for a sudden drop in temperature Friday that will likely lead to icy roads.

Drivers are advised to be off the roads, if possible, by noon on Friday when a sudden drop in temperature will cause tricky travel conditions across the Mohawk Valley.

With rain and warmer temperatures in the forecast for Friday morning, a flash freeze around noon will cause the water on the roads to quickly become ice. And with the amount of snow already on the ground, there could be ponding or flooding before the temperature drops.

Michael Pawloski, the operations director for the Mohawk Valley division of the New York State Department of Transportation, says timing is key in these situations.

“We are looking at pretty substantial rain that will definitely wash away any residual salt, residual brine off the roadways. Anything that does freeze after that will freeze at that 32-degree temperature change,” Pawloski said. “What we do with our crews, we try and predict - working with the weather service - when that will happen, and make sure we have all of our trucks out there ahead of that event so that we can put down some material on the road as it starts to freeze.”

Plow trucks load salt

Pawloski says there are some indicators to look for as the temperature goes down.

“Any time there's standing, what looks like standing water out on the highway and the temperatures are below freezing, or if you notice ice on your side view mirrors, that's a good indication the temperatures are at a point where you might get some black ice on some of that standing water on the roadways,” he said.

Drivers should take it slow if they have to travel around the time of the flash freeze or before trucks can get out and salt all of the roads.

