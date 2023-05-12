NYSDOT not spying on speeders in work zones

Utica, N.Y. - The State Department of Transportation is watching your speed in work zones. But you're going to know about it. The white jeeps are pretty conspicuous, as are the two warning signs before them.
"I've heard it. I don't know exactly where it originated from.. There's a lot of chatter on social media about it," says NYSDOT Region 2 Public Information Officer, Heather Tehan, of the rumors that the D.O.T. is watching drivers' speed from high pole cameras.
You might see other cameras, but they're not recording your speed.
"There are live traffic cameras on state highways that we watch and that anybody can watch. They don't record. They just watch traffic flow. You can go to 511 New York. Anyone can look at the same live feed cameras," says Tehan. "There's also cameras going in some places that are red light detection cameras to hange the lights. It's a traffic device, so, they may see those. That is absolutely not a radar device."
"Not only will the NYSDOT not sneak up on you, with hidden, inconspicuous cameras up on polls, they're not even going to start fining you until May 17th, when the warning period expires.
"If the speed limit is 45 in the workzone and you're going 44, 43, it's not going to trigger. If you're going 46, 47 it's going to trigger the device to capture your plate and capture your speed, but it may not be an issue of liability until it reaches a certain threshold which I'm not really sure what that is," says Tehan.
They give you two warning signs, because it's not about the money.
"This is not a money grab. This is just work zone safety. We want our workers to be safe behind the barriers, which means traffic needs to slow down," says Tehan.