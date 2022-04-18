 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

NYSDOT preparing for mid-April snowstorm

The New York State Department of Transportation spent the day Monday preparing for a forecasted 5 to 9 inches of snow across the region overnight into Tuesday.

The DOT will have more than 1,700 large- and medium-duty plow trucks on the roads across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“We did have a lot of our trucks out without plows and without wings, doing maintenance work and clean-up with the better weather but again, the guys have been working hard all morning long to get the plows all dressed up again,” said Jim Piccola, NYSDOT.

The plows were out pre-treating the highways Monday afternoon, according to Piccola.

The Mohawk Valley is under a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

