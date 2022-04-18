NYSDOT preparing for mid-April snowstorm

The New York State Department of Transportation spent the day Monday preparing for a forecasted 5 to 9 inches of snow across the region overnight into Tuesday.
The DOT will have more than 1,700 large- and medium-duty plow trucks on the roads across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning.
“We did have a lot of our trucks out without plows and without wings, doing maintenance work and clean-up with the better weather but again, the guys have been working hard all morning long to get the plows all dressed up again,” said Jim Piccola, NYSDOT.
The plows were out pre-treating the highways Monday afternoon, according to Piccola.
The Mohawk Valley is under a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.