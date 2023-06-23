NYSEG Customers Could Soon See Lower Utility Bills

STATE OF NEW YORK -- New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) customers will have a change to their utility bills; it’s about to decrease.
The reason?
After a review of the state's major utilities by the New York State Public Service Commission, which looked at “major utilities in terms of their performance in a number of key areas in 2022, including electric reliability service, electric safety, gas safety, and customer service,” utility revenues collected from customers will be reduced by nearly $30 million for six utility companies, one of which is NYSEG.
“The Commission’s rate design provides carrots and sticks based on utility performance,” said Commission Chair Rory M. Christian. “In 2022, almost a quarter of those utilities fell short of their legal requirements in certain areas. The Commission will aggressively work to ensure lagging utilities improve performance. Maintaining reliability and ensuring good customer service is required for utilities, and the Commission holds them accountable when they fail to meet our standards.”
According to officials, “The financial penalties will be applied in the next rate case of each of the respective utilities. The penalties will be applied to the pending NYSEG/RG&E rate case. This means that when the utility submits for a rate increase, the rate increase will be reduced by that amount during the review process. This will result in lower costs to consumers.”
Because of this, you can soon expect to see lower utility bills.