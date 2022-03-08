NYSEG shows thousands still without power in the Mohawk Valley following damaging storms

More than 1,400 Otsego County residents were still without power Tuesday evening after heavy winds and rain tore through the area Monday night.
The winds from the overnight storms reached as high as 60 miles per hour, tearing down power lines and causing mass outages.
A few customers in Herkimer, Oneida and Madison counties were also waiting to get their power back at 5 p.m.
There were more than 3,500 people without power earlier in the day.
NYSEG teams are still assessing estimated restoration times for these areas.
To report an outage to NYSEG, call 1-800-572-1131 or fill out an online form here.