NYSP find no evidence of criminal activity in home invasion investigation in Hartwick

HARTWICK, N.Y. – New York State Police have determined an elderly woman fell inside her home and was not a victim of a home invasion as initially reported.
In early January, police responded to a home on Poplar Avenue in Hartwick after 86-year-old Flora Polulech was reportedly injured when an unknown person entered her home.
Following a months-long investigation, police did not find evidence of a home invasion or any criminal activity. Police say Polulech’s physical injuries appear to have happened when she fell inside her home.
According to police, Polulech passed away several weeks after her fall.