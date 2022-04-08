 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

NYSP find no evidence of criminal activity in home invasion investigation in Hartwick

  • Updated
  • 0

HARTWICK, N.Y. – New York State Police have determined an elderly woman fell inside her home and was not a victim of a home invasion as initially reported.

In early January, police responded to a home on Poplar Avenue in Hartwick after 86-year-old Flora Polulech was reportedly injured when an unknown person entered her home.

Following a months-long investigation, police did not find evidence of a home invasion or any criminal activity. Police say Polulech’s physical injuries appear to have happened when she fell inside her home.

According to police, Polulech passed away several weeks after her fall.

