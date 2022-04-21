 Skip to main content
Canastota man killed in head-on crash on Route 46 in Verona

  • Updated
U-Haul crash in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. (UPDATED) –  New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 46 in Verona late Wednesday night.

According to police, a U-Haul truck crashed into a pickup truck just after 11 p.m. near the intersection with Lock Road.

The U-Haul driver, 35-year-old James Short, of Canastota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 30-year-old Christopher J. Moore, of Blossvale, was not injured.

Part of Route 46 was closed until 4 a.m. as authorities reconstructed the crash scene, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

