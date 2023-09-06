 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

NYSTEC Pledges $300,000 to Rome Family YMCA Capital Campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
NYSTEC Pledge

Submitted Photo: NYSTEC CFO–Director of Finance and Business Intelligence Jasminka Husic and President & CEO Kevin Owens. 

ROME, N.Y. -- $300,000 will soon be headed to the Rome YMCA. 

$300,000 will soon be headed to the Rome YMCA.

New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation made a three-year pledge of $300,000 to help the growth and development of the Rome YMCA. 

The $100,000 check pictured above is the first installment. 

The YMCA in Rome is planning "a 42,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art, mission-driven community center to be built on the former Woodhaven site on Floyd Avenue at the cross section between Griffiss Business and Technology Park, Mohawk Valley Community College, and the Rome Free Academy Campus," according to YMCA officials. 

In appreciation of the donation, the Rome YMCA will designate a room as the NYSTEC STEAM room. 

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. 

The room will be designed for children over the age of 10. 

NYSTEC is headquartered in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you