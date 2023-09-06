NYSTEC Pledges $300,000 to Rome Family YMCA Capital Campaign

ROME, N.Y. -- $300,000 will soon be headed to the Rome YMCA.
New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation made a three-year pledge of $300,000 to help the growth and development of the Rome YMCA.
The $100,000 check pictured above is the first installment.
The YMCA in Rome is planning "a 42,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art, mission-driven community center to be built on the former Woodhaven site on Floyd Avenue at the cross section between Griffiss Business and Technology Park, Mohawk Valley Community College, and the Rome Free Academy Campus," according to YMCA officials.
In appreciation of the donation, the Rome YMCA will designate a room as the NYSTEC STEAM room.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
The room will be designed for children over the age of 10.
NYSTEC is headquartered in the Griffiss Business and Technology Park.