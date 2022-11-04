Observer-Dispatch, Times Telegram staff strike after working with what they call 'skeleton crew'

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Observer-Dispatch and Times Telegram staff walked off the job Friday in a one-day strike to tell the parent company, Gannett, "enough is enough."
The reporters and photographers rallied outside the Observer-Dispatch building on Genesee Street simultaneously with employees from other Gannett papers in protest of the papers' parent company Gannett's cost-cutting measures.
"We're basically down to a skeleton crew," said H. Rose Schneider, unit chair of the Utica News Guild. "We have a hiring freeze. We haven't had an executive editor since august."
The 10 employees, across two publications in the Mohawk Valley region, say they don't expect to have an editor or management staff anytime in the near future.
"We just don't have enough bodies to cover local news," Schneider said. "We want to be able to and I know that I have a stack of stories that I would like to be working on."
They say wages are low and the company is proposing a five-day furlough for non-union employees just before Christmas.
The members of the Utica News Guild, a union representing journalists, photographers and other staff at both papers, joined over half a dozen other shops at Gannett-owned papers Friday to walk out of work for the day.
The Utica News Guild, a unit under the News Guild of New York local, has been bargaining for a new contract with the Observer-Dispatch and Gannett since the start of 2022, with hopes for higher wages, better benefits and layoff protections, and improvements to newsroom diversity.
"While we have made some progress, we would like the company to step up to the bargaining table and work with us more," Union Unit Chair H. Rose Schneider said.
NEWSChannel 2 checked in with Gannett, which is based in Virginia. A spokesperson released the following statement regarding the walkout:
"Our goal is to preserve journalism and serve our communities across the country. Despite the anticipated work stoppage in some of our markets, we will not cease delivering trusted news to our loyal readers. In addition, we continue to bargain in good faith to finalize contracts that provide equitable wages and benefits for our valued employees."
Other units at Gannett-owned papers participating in the walkout Friday include the Guild's sibling shops at the Gannett Regional Union, a collective of six Atlantic region shops under the News Guild of New York that include the Hudson Valley News Guild, the Newspaper Guild of Rochester, APP-MCJ Guild, the Atlantic DOT Guild and The Record Guild; as well as shops in the Media Guild of the West including the Desert Sun News Guild and Arizona Republic Guild.
Instead of publishing sports and breaking news on the Observer-Dispatch's website, at gannettunions.org/utica, readers can find more information on why members have walked out for the day.
Gannett is owned by Gatehouse, which bought Gannett and essentially assumed the name and branding. Employees at the Observer-Dispatch say since that merger conditions have gotten worse and worse.
"We saw layoffs and furloughs in 2020 during the pandemic," Schneider said. "We saw layoffs this summer and furloughs. They are trying to impose furloughs on non-union employees this December. People will be forced to take five unpaid days off right before Christmas."
Schneider said what's going on in Utica is happening to many papers across the country.
"Gannett owns so many papers across the country and it's the same thing everywhere," Schneider said. "Cutting back on local news, putting their national and regional news on the website, filling it up with that."