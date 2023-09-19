Officer Penny on Pawtrol: UPD Gets Therapy Dog

UTICA, N.Y. -- Meet the newest member of the Utica Police Department reporting for duty.

It's Officer Penny, a three-month-old Sheepadoodle.

Penny will serve as a therapy dog at the department.

She's being assigned to the Crisis Response Team, and her partner is UPD Officer Marissa Vomer.

Penny was donated to the department by Finger Lakes Doodles in Hilton, N.Y.,

First Source Federal Credit Union made a $20,000 donation on Monday to help with the training and equipment Penny will need.

Monday, Sept. 18, was the day Penny officially met the Utica community.

Utica Police officers often respond to tense situations, where crisis-response officers are needed.

The hope is that having Penny present at these difficult calls will help ease some of the tension.

UPD Chief Mark Williams discussed various ways a therapy dog could assist the department.

"The dog has been used very successfully when it comes to dealing with children," Williams said at the event where the public meet the pup.

"They might've had a traumatic incident," Williams continued, "or sometimes where the children have to testify in court. The dog has been used to comfort the child as well."