Officials: Fire at Utica apartment building caused by cigarette

UTICA, N.Y. – Fire officials believe an improperly discarded cigarette caused a fire at the Genesee Street Tower Apartments on Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the apartment building shortly after 10 p.m.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll tells said there was a small fire on the sixth floor that caused extremely smoky conditions. He says that due to the smoke in the hallway, several doors had to be forced open by crews until they found the fire.
No one was hurt.
The tenant received a ticket for tampering with the smoke detectors in one of the apartments.