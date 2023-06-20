Old Forge Goose Struck by Arrow

Many people up north are upset and very sad about a goose they're seeing on Old Forge Pond, near the Water's Edge Inn.
The goose has an arrow in its back, yet he's still able to swim, walk, eat, and, wildlife rehab experts suspect, can fly.
The Department of Environmental Conservation was in Old Forge today.
Local wildlife rehabiliitator Judy Cusworth also went, brainstorming ways to capture the bird.
The biggest challenge they face: capturing the bird-so they can remove the arrow without making the injury worse.
More on this developing story will be posted as it becomes available. The photo of the goose was courtesy of Tanya Field.