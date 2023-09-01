 Skip to main content
Old Traffic Pattern Returns to Utica

  Updated
Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- In October of last year, the City of Utica decided on a change to the lanes on Genesee Street. 

At that time, two lanes of traffic were reduced to just one lane in both north and southbound directions. 

By Nov. 2022, the subject of painting lines for the new traffic pattern on Genesee Street in Utica had become a hot topic during a Utica Common Council meeting.

The trial for the lane reduction was extended to April of this year to allow for more feedback before a final decision was made on whether to have one or two lanes of traffic.

In May of this year, there was a Common Council vote on the lane trial.

By July of this year, the street's lane situation had sparked multiple discussions, with some claiming the new pattern hindered parking safety, turn safety and business. 

Genesee Street Back to 4 Lanes

Genesee Street's current two-lane setup came back on the menu for the Utica city common council tonight and there was plenty of buzz surrounding it during the Wednesday night meeting.

With a vote of 6 to 2 at that July Common Council meeting, the four-lane traffic pattern was reinstated. 

By Sept. 1, four lanes were back. Check out the video below. 

Four lanes of traffic return to Genesee Street.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

