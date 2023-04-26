 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dies in three-car crash in Vernon

  • Updated
  • 0

Authorities say one person died in a three-car crash on Route 5 in Vernon Wednesday evening.

VERNON, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriffs are investigating a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Vernon on Wednesday evening.

Sheriffs responded to Route 5 near the intersection of Bleeker Road just before 5 p.m.

Sherriff's say a car driven by MaryKay Neville of Clinton, was headed East on Route 5 and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a car driven by Viola Ducatte of Canastota head-on.

Ducatte's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and that person's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Neville's car also struck a car driven by Patricia Miles of Oneida. Neville, Miles and Ducatte were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A stretch of Route 5 was closed so authorities could reconstruct the scene, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Recommended for you