One person dies in three-car crash in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriffs are investigating a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Vernon on Wednesday evening.
Sheriffs responded to Route 5 near the intersection of Bleeker Road just before 5 p.m.
Sherriff's say a car driven by MaryKay Neville of Clinton, was headed East on Route 5 and crossed over into oncoming traffic, hitting a car driven by Viola Ducatte of Canastota head-on.
Ducatte's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and that person's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Neville's car also struck a car driven by Patricia Miles of Oneida. Neville, Miles and Ducatte were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A stretch of Route 5 was closed so authorities could reconstruct the scene, but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.