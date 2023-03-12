 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

One person missing after Utica fire

Utica House Fire

UTICA, N.Y.-- Several residents had to be rescued and one person is unaccounted for from an apartment building on Mandeville Street in Utica Sunday afternoon. 

The fire was first called in around 6 p.m. Firefighters had to evacuate the building because of a roof collapse. Utica Fire chief Scott Ingersoll says that the building has been the subject of multiple complaints in recent months.

"This was a reported vacant building. It's a structure that we've had a lot of issues with in the past several months with people breaking into the building and staying there. We believe that up to 15 people were staying in the building at the time the fire was reported," Ingersoll said.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the building. The fire's cause is under investigation.

