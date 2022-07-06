One year later: Westernville community recovers from 2021 tornado

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. – Saturday marks one year since an EF1 tornado devastated the Westernville community.
On July 9, 2021, the tornado tore through the hamlet damaging homes and businesses while knocking down trees and wires across the area.
Hundreds were without power and roads were closed as crews worked to clean up after the storm.
Town of Western Fire Chief Michael Anania was at a meeting in North Bay when he was notified that the tornado touched down.
RELATED: Westernville residents deal with aftermath of tornado
After nearly one year, the chief says it would take 50 years to replace what’s gone, but he’s proud of how the community recovered.
"The power of mother nature, mother nature is in charge. As devastated as the town was, we survived. We did what we had to do, accomplished the job and I think we did it very well,” Anania said.
On July 16, the community will come together for a dinner to reflect on how far they’ve come over the past year.