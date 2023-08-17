Oneida County: 2nd Overdose Spike Alert in 1 Week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued another overdose spike alert in Oneida County.

This second overdose spike alert is for five non-fatal overdoses that occurred in the City of Utica over the last 24 hours.

"The overdoses took place between August 16 and the morning of August 17, 2023, and involved heroin and synthetic marijuana. It is unknown at this time if fentanyl was present in any of these incidents. Naloxone was administered in four of these five overdoses," officials stated.

The first spike alert this week was issued for Utica and Rome after nine overdoses were reported, one of which was fatal. The drugs involved were "heroin and methamphetamine and other yet-to-be identified drugs. Fentanyl is suspected to have been a factor in those incidents," officials stated.

For up-to-date overdose reporting from the Oneida County Opioid Task Force, please visit: https://www.ocopioidtaskforce.org/data/.