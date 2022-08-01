Oneida County award $500K for ongoing efforts overdose prevention efforts

Oneida County is one of 15 counties across the country to receive grant funding from the National Association of County and City Health Officials to continue to combat the overdose crisis.
The grant was awarded through the Implementing Overdose Response Strategies at the Local Level program, which supports the implementation and expansion of programs and services that address and prevent substance abuse.
Oneida County intends to use the funding to remove barriers to treatment and support provide peer recovery services, a syringe exchange program and mobile outreach.
The county will target areas using data from the the overdose detection dashboard.
Some funds will also be used for marketing the new services and training for the peer program.