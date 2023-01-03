Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail.
The county has entered a three-year $4 million agreement with Wellpath to provide medical and dental services at the jail.
“We are excited to unite with Wellpath and look forward to many new opportunities to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the individuals in custody at the Oneida County Jail which will now include telehealth services along with digitizing our medical records,” Sheriff Rob Maciol. “Together, we will focus on successful healthcare outcomes through enhanced services and have confidence that Wellpath’s passion and expertise will help patients transition back into the community.”
The county chose Wellpath, which is the largest provider of correctional health services in the country, after reviewing five different companies that bid on the request for proposals.