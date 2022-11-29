Oneida County comptroller retiring after 25 years in office

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Comptroller Joseph Timpano says after 25 years in office, he is retiring and will not seek re-election when his term ends next year.
Timpano has been the longest-serving comptroller in the county’s history. He was first appointed to the position in 1998 to fill out the final year of Pat Donovan’s term when he left the post. Timpano was then elected to his first full term in 1999.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the wonderful citizens of Oneida County for the past 25 years,” Timpano said. “What has made the job so enjoyable has been the people whom I have had the pleasure of working with. These include my loyal and long-standing deputies Sheryl Brown and Debbie Joanis, the Oneida County Board of Legislators led by the only Chairman I’ve known, Mr. Jerry Fiorini and the three County Executives that I have worked with during my tenure. In particular, our current County Executive, Tony Picente. Tony and I have been a team for the last 16 years and have tackled many complex projects together. I am proud of the things these relationships have helped me to accomplish during my time in the Comptroller’s Office.”
During his time in office, Timpano refunded more than $92 million of existing debt and made the county the first municipality in the state to issue Build America Bonds and Recovery Zone Economic Development Bonds, resulting in nearly $5 million in federal subsidies.
He also helped the county maintain A credit ratings from the three major bond rating firms in the country.
The comptroller works with other departments to manage the county's budget and spending.