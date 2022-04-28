Oneida County continues to spread awareness to prevent child abuse

UTICA, N.Y. – In recognition of efforts to spread awareness about child abuse throughout the month of April, local leaders gathered together Thursday to place pinwheels outside the Child Advocacy Center.
Pinwheels are a symbol often used during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, to signify the great childhoods all kids deserve.
In 2021, The CAC investigated 897 cases of sexual and physical child abuse and 17 neglect cases. The investigations led to 67 arrests.
“Child abuse is one of those things that many people in the community don’t like to talk about, but we must talk about it and address it with everything that we have,” said Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol. “That’s why having an awareness month to allow us to shed a lot of light on the importance of protecting our children, what the signs of child abuse are and what people can do to help is critical to the mission of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.”
The CAC also offers services to young victims of abuse. In 2021 alone, 210 children received counseling.
Throughout the month of April, the county also worked with the Department of Family and Community Services on a 'Go Blue' campaign, raising $1,000 to fight child abuse through employee donations.