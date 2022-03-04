Oneida County creates commission to work on flood mitigation in Oriskany Creek Basin

ORISKANY, N.Y. – A committee has been formed to create long-term management plans to mitigate flooding in the Oriskany Creek Watershed.
There are 13 municipalities in Oneida County within the Oriskany Creek Basin, and five representatives from Oriskany, Kirkland, Waterville, Clinton and Whitestown will be charter members of the new Oriskany Creek Basin Intermunicipal Commission.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the group was modeled after a similar commission that was formed to address issues with Sauquoit Creek flooding.
“Individually you're never going to be able to fix it. Individually no municipality has that wherewithal, and no municipality alone is going to get the amount of money to fix their piece without fixing the rest of the pieces. Again it's got to be collective,” said Picente.
The county executive says other municipalities can also join by passing a resolution and entering into a formal agreement with the commission.
The commission will develop and manage projects to address the following:
- Flood plain restoration through green infrastructure
- Stormwater basins
- Wetland enhancements
- Bank stabilization and repairs
- Stream maintenance
- Hydraulic modeling
- Steam mapping
- Stream and flood data collection
- Enhance public access points to the creek
- Establish recreational trails and enhance parks and recreation areas
The committee will be professionally staffed through the county planning department to help facilitate the projects.