 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers

  • Updated
  • 0
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots.

Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:

  • Saturday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 17: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Civil Service Exam must be completed to qualify and the starting salary is $36,524.

For more information on the positions or to apply, click here and select “Public Safety Telecommunicator.”

The application deadline is Jan. 24.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you