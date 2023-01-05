Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots.
Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:
- Saturday, Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 17: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 19: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A Civil Service Exam must be completed to qualify and the starting salary is $36,524.
For more information on the positions or to apply, click here and select “Public Safety Telecommunicator.”
The application deadline is Jan. 24.