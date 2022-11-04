Oneida County distributes more than 400 fire extinguishers to local families to promote fire safety

Oneida County distributed more than 400 fire extinguishers to families with children this past October in recognition of Fire Prevention Month.
The county’s Child Fatality Review Team came up with the initiative to promote home safety on behalf of local kids.
“The safety of our children is something that cannot be compromised,” Picente said. “Our Child Fatality Review Team is helping to ensure that this vulnerable population is protected through initiatives like this. The distribution of these fire extinguishers will help encourage safety in the home and prevent needless injury and death.”
The fire extinguishers and other educational fire safety materials were provided to local fire departments and local organizations so they could share them with the community.
The fire extinguisher distribution initiative was funded through a $15,000 grant from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.