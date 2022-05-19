Oneida County Executive Picente considering run for Congress

A combination of simultaneously-occuring factors have long-time Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, Jr., considering a run for Congress in the 22nd district. Among those factors: concerns about the newly-drawn districts, timing, and who isn't running.
"Oneida County was always the largest county in whatever number congressional district this was in years past now that's changed; now we're getting lumped into the west with Onondaga and that changes the dynamics. I'm concerned about our representation," says Picente.
Timing is of the essence. Petitions for Congress start Saturday. While the decision window might be short, this isn't the first time Picente has considered a run for Congress.
"Last time I thought of it was six years ago, when the seat was open at that time but that was a much different district," says Picente. "It's the only other office I've thought of other than being here and it's one last chance to think about it or at least attempt it."
Another factor for Picente-who's not running.
"If Claudia Tenney was gonna run for re-election in Oneida County, we wouldn't be having this discussion," says Picente.
Another long-time local Republican, Senator Joseph Griffo, says his plan is to run for Senate, in his newly-expanded district. Republican Steve Wells, who lost to Claudia Tenney in 2016, has declared his candidacy in the 22nd Congressional district. The former criminal prosecutor, who also founded American Food and Vending, is from Cazenovia.
Former Congressman, Anthony Brindisi, says he does not intend to run for Congress this year in any district. Picente will announce his decision Friday.