Oneida County gun licensing officials: some new NYS gun laws impossible to enforce.

New gun laws out of Albany have triggered mass confusion.
“There’s an awful lot of misunderstanding. There's a certain percentage of people that thought they don't need a license any more cuz of this decision. There's a certain percentage of people that thought they could open carry now cuz of this decision,” says Dan Sullivan, Oneida County's assistant pistol licensing officer.
Their ineffectiveness or effectiveness aside, Oneida County's assistant pistol licensing officer says some of Albany's new directives are simply impossible to execute.
“The Judge Dwyers of each county have to review three years of social media of each applicant and have to meet in person with each applicant. It's not a possible task," says Sullivan.
Not when each applicant could have two, five, 10 or countless social media accounts. Then there's the requirement of two hours of live fire training.
"How do you provide live training to somebody that doesn't have a pistol license? In New York State, you cannot possess a handgun and shoot a handgun unless you have a pistol license," says Sullivan.
There is a long list of where even unrestricted license holders can't bring their guns, including houses of worship, libraries and restaurants and bars that serve alcohol. They're permitted in stores, provided the owners post a sign indicating it's ok. But Sullivan wonders if insurance concerns could keep many from doing that. And what if a licensed gun owner uses their gun to neutralize a person who comes in and starts shooting people? If the store doesn’t have a sign posted, expressly permitting licensed guns, could the licensed gun owner who stopped the shooting be charged with a gun crime?
“Yeah, the person will probably be charged with a class A misdemeanor. I think under the circumstances, the charge would probably go away, that's up to the district attorney's office,” says Sullivan.
Lots of gunmetal gray area. So much, the phones in Oneida County's pistol licensing office are ringing nonstop.
“First time in 22 years, we've got a recording on the phone, because usually we don't have the ability to pick the phone up with the amount of people that are coming in the door," says Sullivan. "We're putting about two hours a day into the phone calls that we do pick up.”
New York lawmakers passed the sweeping gun legislation on Friday.