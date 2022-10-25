Oneida County Health Department offers resources during National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday and the Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents how to keep their homes and families safe.
Health officials say homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint. If residents see cracks or peeling, or are planning renovations, they are advised to reach out to a certified lead contractor. Homeowners are required to make timely repairs to lead dangers in their homes, according to the health department.
It is also important to keep play areas clear of paint chips to reduce exposure. Kids with high levels of lead in their blood are at risk for behavioral problems, learning disabilities, attention issues and stunted development.
The county health department is required to investigate the homes of children who have a blood lead level of 5 micrograms or higher. According to health officials, 182 children in the county had elevated blood lead levels in 2021. Their families were connected with medical providers and provided resources.
For more information and resources, visit: ocgov.net.