Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless.
The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church helps care for the people on the property, about 15 adults, by bringing them food and allowing them to shower and use the bathroom at the church, which is about a block away.
RELATED: Heartbreak and Hope: Homeless live in tent city in west Utica
On Thursday afternoon, members of the health department showed up at the property, located between Henry and Kirkland streets, to post signs stating “This campground is closed and public occupancy is prohibited and unlawful.”
The sign also says the campground conditions are a violation of the state sanitary code and pose a serious hazard to public health.
This is a developing story and will be updated.