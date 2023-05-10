Oneida County issues emergency order in anticipation of Title 42 expiring

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is issuing an emergency order, prohibiting county hotels and shelters from accepting undocumented immigrants that may flood U.S. borders and end up in New York City once Title 42 expires Thursday.
"I'll directly reach out to Mayor Adams' office and Mayor Adams, himself, and explain that we have the same issues. Looking at NYC in which they're saying they cannot afford them and they do not have the capacity. Neither do we," Picente said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Picente is making the move after a conference call with the governor's office and other county executives he says the governor did not attend.
"An undocumented migrant who comes is not entitled to Medicaid, not entitled to SNAP, not entitled to public assistance, so what happens if they do come and they get placed in a hotel? What do they do? How do they eat? Hw do they receive services? What are their health issues that we don't know anything about? All of these things, but nobody's dealing with that," says Picente.
A local woman who's devoted much of her professional life to resettling refugees in Utica says...he's not wrong.
"He's right. The reason refugee resettlement works is we have a plan, we know who's coming, we have resources and programs. That's why it's successful," says The Center Executive Director, Shelly Callahan. "This whole notion of just sending busloads of migrants to wherever is awful, it's inhumane, and I don't know what they expect communities to do."
Picente held a press conference today with the city's social services and mental health commissioner, emergency services coordinator and other county leaders. He's also talking to the county legislature to explore passing a law to further shield the county.